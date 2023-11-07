Concord Wealth Partners Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp raised its position in Linde by 1,508.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $392.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.34 and its 200 day moving average is $374.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $395.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

