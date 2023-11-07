Concord Wealth Partners Has $356,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

