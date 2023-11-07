Concord Wealth Partners Has $383,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Pfizer stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

