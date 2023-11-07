Concord Wealth Partners Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.18 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.52. The stock has a market cap of $338.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

