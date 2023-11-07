Concord Wealth Partners Has $643,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $324.09 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

