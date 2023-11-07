Concord Wealth Partners Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

