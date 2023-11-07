Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,134 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

