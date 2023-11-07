Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 3,151 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,493,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,051,000 after purchasing an additional 804,346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,332,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 651,477 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after purchasing an additional 399,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,074,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 383,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PID opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $956.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1728 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

