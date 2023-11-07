Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Paramount Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

