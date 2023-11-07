Conifer (CNFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Conifer Price Performance

Conifer stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Conifer has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

