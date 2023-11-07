Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC lowered its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Construction Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.