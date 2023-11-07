Contrasting JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JD Health International and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD Health International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InnovAge $688.09 million 1.14 -$6.52 million ($0.31) -18.61

JD Health International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.2% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JD Health International and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD Health International 1 1 0 0 1.50 InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00

InnovAge has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.65%. Given InnovAge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than JD Health International.

Profitability

This table compares JD Health International and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD Health International N/A N/A N/A InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48%

Summary

InnovAge beats JD Health International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services. In addition, it is involved in order management, client management, and other merchants operational and maintenance support activities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. JD Health International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of JD Jiankang Limited.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

