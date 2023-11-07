CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38.

CoreCivic Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CXW opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXW. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $482,246.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,827.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $482,246.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,530.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,004 shares of company stock worth $1,493,106 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

