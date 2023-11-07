Cormark Weighs in on Algoma Central Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Algoma Central Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE ALC opened at C$14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of C$14.14 and a 12 month high of C$18.90.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$202.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.80 million. Algoma Central had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 15.26%.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

