Cormark Weighs in on Algoma Central Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Algoma Central Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE ALC opened at C$14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of C$14.14 and a 12 month high of C$18.90.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

Algoma Central ( TSE:ALC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$202.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.80 million. Algoma Central had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 15.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

