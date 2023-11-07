Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.86.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- You won’t believe what Buffett’s latest investments reveal
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.