Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth $135,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.