Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.56.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- You won’t believe what Buffett’s latest investments reveal
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.