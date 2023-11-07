Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

