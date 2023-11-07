Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cristen L. Kogl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.62 per share, with a total value of $59,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. Its advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies.

See Also

