Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Acquires A$111,681.00 in Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) insider James Millar purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.41 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,681.00 ($72,520.13).

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80.

Credit Corp Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Corp Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

About Credit Corp Group

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt ledger purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Australia and New Zealand; Debt Ledger Purchasing United States; and Consumer Lending Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

