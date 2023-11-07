Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Acquires A$111,681.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCPGet Free Report) insider James Millar purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.41 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,681.00 ($72,520.13).

Credit Corp Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80.

Credit Corp Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Corp Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

About Credit Corp Group

(Get Free Report)

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt ledger purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Australia and New Zealand; Debt Ledger Purchasing United States; and Consumer Lending Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Corp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Corp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.