Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.74. Approximately 369,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 769,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Specifically, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $6,083,945.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,804.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

