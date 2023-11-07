CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.57. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

