CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $85.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $4.05 on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,762. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

