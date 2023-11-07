CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 7.9% After Strong Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.9% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $56.55 and last traded at $55.63. 1,305,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,205,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 394.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 52.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

