Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Criteo in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. White anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Criteo’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Get Criteo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Criteo Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.08 and a beta of 0.97. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $47,538.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $102,102.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $47,538.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,536 shares of company stock worth $848,814. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.