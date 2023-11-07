Crown Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crown in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.16. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

NYSE:CCK opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $72.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

