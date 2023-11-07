CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,161 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.01% of CTS worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 17.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.65. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens cut their price target on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

