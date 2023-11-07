CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of CubeSmart worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Stock Down 1.0 %
CUBE stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
