CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of CubeSmart worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.0 %

CUBE stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.