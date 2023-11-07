Curtis Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 2.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 87,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

