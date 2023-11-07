Curtis Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

