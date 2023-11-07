Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. American Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EFG stock opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

