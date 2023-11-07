Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

