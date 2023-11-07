Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

