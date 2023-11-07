Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average of $161.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

