Curtis Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF makes up 1.2% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7,414.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of AIQ opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $660.88 million, a PE ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.