Curtis Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF makes up 1.2% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7,414.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIQ opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $660.88 million, a PE ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

