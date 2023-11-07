Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,663 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2023

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after buying an additional 325,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

QUAL opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

