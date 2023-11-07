CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCG) to Issue GBX 1.88 Dividend

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CVC Income & Growth Stock Up 0.5 %
LON:CVCG opened at GBX 104 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £132.35 million and a PE ratio of 2,070.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.74. CVC Income & Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 85.96 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.32).
CVC Income & Growth Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CVC Income & Growth
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Church & Dwight is a wealth builder for buy-and-hold investors
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 lithium stocks at rock bottom prices for EV believers
Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.