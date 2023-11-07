CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCG) to Issue GBX 1.88 Dividend

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:CVCG opened at GBX 104 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £132.35 million and a PE ratio of 2,070.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.74. CVC Income & Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 85.96 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.32).

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

