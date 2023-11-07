CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.91. 1,029,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

