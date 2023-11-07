CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Cut by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,548 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 2.1% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 5.26% of CyberArk Software worth $343,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,482,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.41.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

