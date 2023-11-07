D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. D.R. Horton has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $14.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.9 %

DHI opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

