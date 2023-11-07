DA Davidson Weighs in on Paylocity Holding Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Paylocity in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paylocity’s FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

Paylocity stock opened at $141.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $235.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

