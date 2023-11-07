Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $108,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

