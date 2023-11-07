Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $39.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 180.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 182,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -1.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 384,400 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at $128,948,426.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,603,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816,836 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,724,000 after buying an additional 40,077 shares during the period.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.