Dean Smorgon Purchases 100,000 Shares of Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Stock

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Free Report) insider Dean Smorgon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($35,714.29).

Ariadne Australia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

Ariadne Australia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ariadne Australia’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Ariadne Australia

Ariadne Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also invests in and develops residential properties, as well as engages in marina management activities.

