Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2,672.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,895 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.6% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.70. The stock had a trading volume of 640,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,975. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

