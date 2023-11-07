Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH remained flat at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,732. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

In related news, COO John Purpura purchased 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,897.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 41,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John Richard Sylvester purchased 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Purpura bought 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,897.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,526 shares in the company, valued at $142,849.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DCTH. BTIG Research upped their price target on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

