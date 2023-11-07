Desjardins Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$103.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$99.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$77.80.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
