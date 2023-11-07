Desjardins Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$103.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$99.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$77.80.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$51.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.88. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$39.27 and a one year high of C$74.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.43.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

