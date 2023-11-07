Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 273 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

