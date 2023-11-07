Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.09.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $385.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.84 and a 1 year high of $396.03. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.54.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total value of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,692 in the last ninety days. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.