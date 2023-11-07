Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,374.77 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,293.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,257.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

