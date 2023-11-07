Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 711 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after buying an additional 8,695,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

