Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 327.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.